Michael C. Voinovich Buys 2,805 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,291.95.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

