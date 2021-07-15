Michael L. Koehneman Acquires 2,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Michael L. Koehneman purchased 2,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,535 shares in the company, valued at $510,846.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ASPU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,730. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASPU has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
