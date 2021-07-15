Michael L. Koehneman Acquires 2,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Michael L. Koehneman purchased 2,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,535 shares in the company, valued at $510,846.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ASPU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,730. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

