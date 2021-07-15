Michael Mcknight Sells 29,046 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,055. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

