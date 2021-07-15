Michael R. Dougherty Acquires 85,000 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Director Michael R. Dougherty acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,150.00.
IDRA stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.14.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IDRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
