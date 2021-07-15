Michael R. Dougherty Acquires 85,000 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Director Michael R. Dougherty acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,150.00.

IDRA stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

