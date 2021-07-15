Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 413.90 ($5.41), with a volume of 1,285,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.17 ($5.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

