Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299,205 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 306,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,287,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,048,471. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

