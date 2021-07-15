MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $560.43

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $560.43, but opened at $547.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $548.14, with a volume of 2,844 shares changing hands.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $552.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

