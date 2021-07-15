MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $560.43

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $560.43, but opened at $547.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $548.14, with a volume of 2,844 shares changing hands.
MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.
The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $552.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
