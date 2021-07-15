Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MSBI opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About Midland States Bancorp
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
