Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Reaches $15.37 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $15,259.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00111994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00150772 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,435,167,392 coins and its circulating supply is 4,229,957,825 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

