Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Tops $20.24 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $20.24 or 0.00063404 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00114761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00151724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,885.54 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.01002207 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

