Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.23 or 0.00063397 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $13,881.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00150230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.62 or 1.00229983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

