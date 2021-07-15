Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Reaches $32.11 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and $31,430.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $24.62 or 0.00078481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00113913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00148445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.10 or 0.99846026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,304,617 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

