Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,651.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $553.69 or 0.01733728 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $29.27 million and $202,651.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00110582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00149492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.70 or 0.99934950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,861 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

