Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $668.88 or 0.02143980 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $87,909.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00115044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00148449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,225.02 or 1.00087031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 37,745 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

