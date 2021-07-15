Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Market Capitalization Hits $27.15 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $27.15 million and $1.16 million worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for $69.41 or 0.00218848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00112376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00149146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.11 or 1.00208985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 391,184 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

