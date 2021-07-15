Mist Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,766.00 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $17,766.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mist has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.95 or 0.00870628 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

