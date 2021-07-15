MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 24,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

