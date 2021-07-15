MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 24,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.67.
MJ Company Profile
