MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,947 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 161.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LB stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

