MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,336 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

