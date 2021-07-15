MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,717 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

