MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

