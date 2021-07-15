MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

