MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 150,863 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $272,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $5,480,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

