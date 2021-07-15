MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $177.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

