MML Investors Services LLC Buys 11,684 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period.

BATS BBJP opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87.

