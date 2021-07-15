MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,869 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.