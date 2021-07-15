MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 908,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 121,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

