MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

