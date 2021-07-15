MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

