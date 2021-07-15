MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 409,659 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,286,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.42. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.