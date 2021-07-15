MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 42.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 26.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,638,000 after buying an additional 125,540 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 225.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 91.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

