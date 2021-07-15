MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $18,051,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $8,262,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.6% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 774,767 shares valued at $86,262,460. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 182.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

