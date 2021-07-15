MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 324,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

