MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $43,837,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.