MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of VMC opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.03. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

