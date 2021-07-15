MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $177.57 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

