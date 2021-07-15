MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $40.61 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

