MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

