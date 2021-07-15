MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,642,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60.

