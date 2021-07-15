MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $460.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

