MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $182.52 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $192.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

