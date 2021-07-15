MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $81.43 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.