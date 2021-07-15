MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

TXT stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.