MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,352. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

