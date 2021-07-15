MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.48% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 80,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

