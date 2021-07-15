MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,644 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 272,067 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

