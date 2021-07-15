MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,764 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 645,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 430.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

