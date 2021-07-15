MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

