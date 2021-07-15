MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.78 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.