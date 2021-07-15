MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,726 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 406,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34.

